Disgraced and dismissed colonial soldier John Eko Ewume has killed three civilians.

while they slept in their beds at Ekona. The former inmates, who also go by the name Moja Moja, opened fire on the civilians on Saturday, 19 September 2026.

Local accounts said the armed men entered homes before shooting the victims.

The identities of those killed have not yet been made public.

The killings follow growing tensions between Moja Moja and residents of Ekona.

Days earlier, he was accused of shooting at an electricity transformer serving parts of the community.

The incident reportedly left residents without electricity.

Moja Moja allegedly accused residents of collaborating with Ambazonia fighters.

He is a former member of Cameroon’s Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR.

He has also faced previous accusations of assaulting civilians suspected of supporting Ambazonia fighters.

In 2024, authorities detained him in Yaoundé following claims about an alleged coup plot involving senior military officers.

He later returned to public life.

Meanwhile, the latest killings have heightened fear among residents in Ekona.

Civilians continue to face violence from multiple armed actors amid the ongoing conflict.

For residents, the latest attack has once again exposed the high civilian cost of the conflict.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews