CARDIFF, 14 September 2026 — Scotland’s SNP, Wales’s Plaid Cymru and Ireland’s Sinn Féin have signed a cooperation agreement demanding that their peoples be allowed to determine their own constitutional futures through democratic means.

The Cardiff meeting brought together John Swinney, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. They attended as party leaders, rather than as representatives signing an agreement between governments. Nation.Cymru

The memorandum combines a challenge to Westminster with commitments to cooperate on economic development, renewable energy and relations with Europe.

“Our people will decide their own future”

The memorandum states:

“Each of our nations has the right to determine its own future, through democratic means and in accordance with the wishes of its people.”

Pointing to the emergence of pro-independence First Ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the parties declare that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”.

That statement expresses their political ambition. The agreement does not dissolve the United Kingdom, grant independence or establish referendum dates.

The parties also acknowledge their different constitutional positions. Scottish and Welsh independence and Sinn Féin’s pursuit of Irish reunification remain distinct projects, with each nation expected to determine its future at its own pace.

Jobs, energy and a European future

Beyond constitutional change, the memorandum outlines practical areas for cooperation.

The parties propose sharing ideas to create jobs, reduce inequality and spread economic opportunities more fairly. They also pledge to develop renewable energy resources and use that wealth to benefit households and businesses.

On Europe, they criticise Brexit and express a shared ambition for their nations’ futures within the European Union. They intend to strengthen European relationships through trade, investment, culture and cooperation.

These commitments present their constitutional campaigns alongside proposals for improving everyday living conditions.

Political opposition remains

Welsh Conservatives criticised the independence focus and urged greater attention to health and education. Welsh Liberal Democrats argued for reform within the United Kingdom.

The meeting also follows conflicting signals over another Scottish referendum. Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s comments about sufficient public consensus were followed by a letter saying a referendum remained off limits. No new Scottish vote has been agreed. Nation.Cymru

What this means for the Southern Cameroons debate

For Southern Cameroons, the relevant comparison is the emphasis on political dialogue and democratic choice over constitutional status.

In an appeal reported by BaretaNews on 13 September, Mark Bara, known publicly as Mark Bareta, urged SCAUF to campaign for a United Nations-organised and internationally supervised referendum.

“After nearly ten years of conflict, why are we still killing ourselves? Why can’t #Cameroun simply say: let the people decide?” he asked.

Bareta argued that an internationally supervised vote could allow Southern Cameroonians to express their wishes about their relationship with Cameroun. Read his appeal on BaretaNews.

The Cardiff agreement does not mention Southern Cameroons or announce support for an Ambazonian referendum. Its relevance is a political comparison: whether competing claims about what people want can be addressed through an agreed democratic process.

For those seeking a negotiated resolution to the Southern Cameroons war, the memorandum puts a familiar demand back into international discussion: the people concerned should have a decisive voice in their political future.

Featured image: Cardiff Bay. Photograph by Nick Fewings / Unsplash. Illustrative location photograph, not the summit itself.