A Special Branch Police Commissioner has been killed, and five teachers kidnapped following an attack on the convoy of the Colonial Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) of Menchum, Abdoulahi Aliou.

The attack reportedly occurred on Tuesday, September 8, as the convoy of SDO Abdoulahi Aliou travelled within Menchum County.

According to available reports, the attackers targeted the administrative convoy as it moved through the division. However, details remain sketchy.

The exact location of the attack has not been established. The circumstances surrounding the abduction of the five teachers also remain unclear.

It is equally unclear whether SDO Abdoulahi Aliou or other members of his delegation sustained injuries during the attack.

Meanwhile, no armed group has publicly claimed responsibility for the incident.

Menchum County remains heavily affected by the ongoing armed conflict in the northern part of Ambazonia. Government forces and Ambazonian fighters have repeatedly clashed across the area.

Schools and education workers have also faced growing insecurity during the conflict. The latest incident comes as the 2026/2027 academic year gets underway.

Consequently, the attack could further deepen concerns over the safety of teachers and students returning to classrooms across Menchum and other parts of Ambazonia.

More details are expected as information emerges about the attack, the killed police commissioner and the five abducted teachers.

By Lucas Muma | Bareta News