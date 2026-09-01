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Archbishop Andrew Nkea says many Ambazonian fighters are increasingly tired of the conflict and remain open to dialogue.

Speaking on “Under The Baobab,” the Archbishop of Bamenda said he has personally engaged separatists inside and outside Ambazonia.

According to him, many fighters want a solution to the conflict, which has entered nearly a decade of bloodshed and destruction.

Archbishop Nkea said the Catholic Church is working to bring the different parties together. He maintained that meaningful dialogue remains the only path to a lasting settlement.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop said Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Cameroon renewed hopes for peace.

He added that the Pope’s visit also contributed to a rare ceasefire by Ambazonian fighters.

However, the Archbishop’s remarks raise a bigger question. Who genuinely wants the conflict to end?

The answer may determine whether another peace initiative can move beyond words and produce meaningful results.

 
By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews   
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