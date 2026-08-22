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Modestine Maffo’s husband is in police custody as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding her death

A woman identified as Modestine Maffo has allegedly been killed by her husband in Logpom Bendel City, Douala, in the Littoral Region.

The incident occurred on the night of Saturday, August 22, 2026, although the circumstances leading to the woman’s death remain unclear.

A friend and neighbour of Maffo said she was allegedly attacked by her husband before being killed. The same witness claimed that the man contacted the police after the incident and asked officers to come and arrest him. The couple has two children.

The woman’s friend, who went to the scene after Maffo’s body had already been taken to the mortuary, said she was left shocked and devastated by the news.

The husband, who is from Mbouda in the West Region, has been taken into police custody as authorities investigate the case.

Investigators are expected to establish what happened, determine the circumstances surrounding Maffo’s death, and decide what legal action should follow.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews   

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