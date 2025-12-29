Mbve Under Heavy Military Pressure as Cameroonian Forces Attempt to Reassert Control

By James Agbor | BaretaNews

Mbve, a locality that has remained under the control of Ambazonian forces for an extended period, has come under intense military pressure following what residents and local sources describe as a coordinated attempt by Cameroonian government forces to retake the area. Reports indicate that Cameroonian troops stormed Mbve in the early hours, hoisted their national flag at a prominent building owned by businessman Mr Cho, and began using the location as a temporary military base, with indications that another base is being prepared in nearby Taa Mbve.

The operation was reportedly accompanied by sustained gunfire across several neighbourhoods, including Ndzenji quarters, where at least two civilians were shot near a local bakery, while a stray bullet allegedly struck an elderly woman. Local sources further confirm that at least one civilian has been killed, with fears that the casualty figure may rise as more information emerges.

The developments have heightened tension in the area, as civilians flee or remain trapped amid the fighting, raising serious humanitarian and security concerns.

Observers say the flag hoisting and base construction point clearly to an attempt by Cameroonian forces to reassert territorial control over Mbve, a move that risks further escalation and increased civilian suffering if the situation continues unchecked.