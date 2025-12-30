The electricity crisis rocking Buea has taken a dramatic and troubling turn following allegations of police brutality involving a senior technical staff of ENEO. The head of the technical team at the ENEO Buea branch, responsible for the reinstallation of transformers in affected neighbourhoods, is currently receiving medical treatment at the Buea Regional Hospital after what he describes as a violent encounter with law enforcement authorities.

According to information the victim disclosed to BaretaNews, the engineer was summoned earlier this week to the Central Police Station in Buea on allegations that he had been selectively installing electricity transformers in neighbourhoods that allegedly paid him. He claims that during the interrogation process, he was mercilessly beaten by the Commissioner of the Buea Central Police Station, Abe Abe Max II, who also doubles as the South West Regional Delegate of National Security.

The ENEO staff member, identified as Mounyeme Job, maintains that the allegations levelled against him are false and unfounded. From his hospital bed at the Buea Regional Hospital, he has vowed to seek legal redress, instructing his lawyer to file a formal complaint with the Procureur General against Commissioner Abe Abe Max II for what he describes as torture and abuse of authority.

This incident unfolds against the backdrop of mounting public anger over the prolonged electricity blackout in Buea and its environs. For several months, residents have endured erratic power supply, with some neighbourhoods going for extended periods without electricity. The situation has triggered multiple protests across the municipality, including road blockages and spontaneous demonstrations by frustrated residents demanding urgent action.

Last week, ENEO officials announced the arrival and unveiling of 15 high-power transformers, assuring the population that their installation would significantly address the electricity challenges facing Buea. These assurances initially raised public expectations that normalcy would soon be restored. However, optimism quickly faded as electricity remained unavailable in many areas.

On Tuesday, December 30, angry residents once again took to the streets to protest what they described as unfulfilled promises by ENEO, lamenting the continued absence of electricity despite official reassurances. Protesters accused authorities of insensitivity to the economic and social hardships caused by the persistent power outages.

ENEO has indicated that installation works are still ongoing in several neighbourhoods, including Molyko, Muea, Lower Bokova, and Mile 18, and has called for patience from the population. Nonetheless, the unfolding allegations involving a key technical official have further complicated an already tense situation.

More broadly, electricity disruptions have become the new normal in Cameroon, with several towns and communities reportedly enduring months without power. The Buea situation now highlights not only infrastructure challenges but also growing concerns about governance, accountability, and the handling of public grievances during crises.

As investigations and legal actions loom, many observers believe the coming days will be critical in determining both the credibility of the allegations and the government’s response to a crisis that continues to test public trust.

By Lucas Muma