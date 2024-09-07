PCC Christians Outraged as Colonial Soldiers Seize Renowned Secondary School in Azire for Settlement

By Mbah Godlove

Members of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) have expressed deep frustration after colonial soldiers took over classrooms at PC Azire, a well-known secondary school in Bamenda, using the premises for their own settlement. The occupation has sparked outrage among both the Christian community and the church leadership, who view the act as a direct violation of the school’s sanctity.

In an audio recording circulating on social media, which BN has obtained, Reverend Gerald Acha, the parish pastor, recounts the troubling events. According to Reverend Acha, a group of soldiers stormed the church and school grounds, demanding that he immediately hand over the keys to the classrooms. Despite informing them that he did not possess the keys, the soldiers forced their way into the school, taking over the classrooms by other means.

The timing of the invasion has been particularly disturbing for the school’s leadership, as it coincided with student admissions for the upcoming 2024–2025 academic year. Reverend Acha condemned the move as both “unwise” and harmful to the institution, warning that it could negatively impact student enrollment. “This decision will have a lasting effect on our school community,” he noted, expressing concern over the disruption caused by the soldiers’ presence.

This latest incident has further exacerbated tensions between the colonial forces and the local population, especially given past incidents where soldiers—disguised as restoration fighters—allegedly committed acts of violence, including the rape of students, in schools across Ambazonia. These actions were reportedly part of a strategy to sabotage the ongoing war for independence.

Parents, although alarmed by the invasion, were relieved that it occurred while students were still on vacation, avoiding potential harm to their children. Nonetheless, the intrusion has deepened fears about the safety and well-being of students when schools eventually reopen.

The leadership of the PCC and its members remain defiant, vowing to continue speaking out against what they view as the unjust actions of the colonial forces. As the situation unfolds, many in the community are left wondering about the future of education and security in their region.