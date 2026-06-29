As Ambazonians across Ground Zero once again observed the weekly Monday Ghost Town, nature appeared to reinforce the shutdown in Bamenda after a torrential afternoon downpour brought down a utility pole across the Mile Six–Mankon highway.

The fallen pole, together with live electricity and telecommunications cables, completely obstructed the road, making passage impossible even for the handful of private vehicles that traditionally defy the Ghost Town order. The flooded, muddy stretch became an unexpected barricade, effectively deepening the already deserted atmosphere that grips Ambazonia every Monday.

While businesses remained shuttered and streets largely empty in observance of the long-standing civil resistance campaign, the heavy rains delivered what many residents described as an additional lockdown, leaving even the few motorists who attempted to circulate with no option but to turn back.

By late afternoon, the strategic Mile Six corridor remained blocked, with no visible effort to remove the fallen infrastructure. As Ground Zero prepares to resume normal economic activity on Tuesday, residents hope the obstruction will be cleared before dawn to restore traffic along one of Bamenda’s busiest transport arteries.

Monday Ghost Towns have remained a defining feature of the Ambazonian resistance, bringing economic activity and public transportation to a standstill across the territory every week. This Monday, however, the rains ensured that even those attempting to ignore the civil action found themselves halted by nature itself.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews