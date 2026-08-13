La République’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, arrived in Limbe on Thursday, August 13, 2026. His visit comes eight days after deadly landslides and flash floods struck the city.

Atanga Nji heads the ministry responsible for civil protection and disaster management. He is expected to deliver a message of sympathy from President Paul Biya.

The minister is also expected to present immediate relief assistance to victims and families who suffered major property losses.

The August 5 disaster claimed the lives of three young women. At least six homes were destroyed, while several offices and residences were flooded.

The disaster also damaged critical infrastructure across Limbe. Roads and bridges were affected, while floodwaters also damaged the perimeter fence of the Limbe Wildlife Centre.

This marks Atanga Nji’s first visit to Limbe since June 11, 2022. He visited the city then for the coronation and enthronement of Limbe Paramount Chief, HRM Chief John Elufa Manga Williams.

His latest visit comes four days after Secondary Education Minister Prof. Pauline Nalova Lyonga visited Limbe. On Sunday, August 9, she donated FCFA 7 million to flood victims.

The donation came through her private foundation. Prof. Lyonga also visited Mr. Meh Duh, a survivor of the Mbende landslide.

Mr. Meh Duh is currently receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital in Limbe. His case has further highlighted the human cost of the disaster.

For many affected families, the arrival of government officials now raises expectations for meaningful relief. They will be watching closely to see whether the promised assistance reaches those most affected.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews