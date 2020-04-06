French Cameroun Colonial Soldiers invade Nwa, Kill two

By Mbah Godlove.

Two Ambazonian men have been brutally shot dead by forces loyal to the dictator Biya led regime in Nwa village, Donga matung County of the Northern Zone.

The victims are Njafect Felix and Febkwi Henry who were both murdered recently in the Nwa raid.

A source told Mimi Mefo Info that colonial elements stormed the locality around 5 AM, April 4th, 2020 and looted enomous property, before killing the two men.

Other locals, sources say, were subjected to severe torture for struggling to protect their possessions from the occupational forces.

The killing of Felix and Henry now means that at least 8 Ambazonians have been shot dead by French Cameroun soldiers after a supposed Truce was unilaterally called a week ago by SOCADEF

Days back, four unarmed individuals were killed in Mamfe and two others in Mile 12 Santa for no just cause. Meantime, over 500 special forces belonging to the Rapid Intervention Unit BIR were deployed to Bamenda on Saturday 4th April, much to the disappoinment of inhabitants who keep wandering what might have necessitated such an influx