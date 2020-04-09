President Biya is Dead: Presidential Guard

By Mbah Godlove.

A guard serving in French Cameroun’s Presidency says the rapid changes which have been effected recently suggest their long ruling leader, Paul Biya is dead.

Speaking to BaretaNews on the basis of anonymity Thursday April 9, he intimated that a lot has changed in terms of security at the Unity Palace.

“We have been gripped by shock following the swift military changes here. Special forces from France, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea have taken over this place from us,” he said.

The Guard expressly stated that they have been warned not to disclose any information about the issue if they like their jobs and lives.

“The quick changes means that all is not well with the President. Frank Biya, (Biya’s son) went to France two weeks ago before this special forces came in,” he added.

Information had earlier been circulated that Frank Biya was being prepared to succeed his father.

Paul Biya who had ruled for 37 years leaves the stage at the age of 87.