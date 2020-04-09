President Biya is Dead: Presidential Guard
By Mbah Godlove.
A guard serving in French Cameroun’s Presidency says the rapid changes which have been effected recently suggest their long ruling leader, Paul Biya is dead.
Speaking to BaretaNews on the basis of anonymity Thursday April 9, he intimated that a lot has changed in terms of security at the Unity Palace.
“We have been gripped by shock following the swift military changes here. Special forces from France, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea have taken over this place from us,” he said.
The Guard expressly stated that they have been warned not to disclose any information about the issue if they like their jobs and lives.
“The quick changes means that all is not well with the President. Frank Biya, (Biya’s son) went to France two weeks ago before this special forces came in,” he added.
Information had earlier been circulated that Frank Biya was being prepared to succeed his father.
Paul Biya who had ruled for 37 years leaves the stage at the age of 87.
Graffi Pikin
April 9, 2020 at 9:32 AM
ALWAYS READ PROOF BEFORE POSTING PLEASE.
8 APRIL IS WEDNESDAY ,AND NOT THURSDAY AS STATED !
Mbeuh
April 9, 2020 at 1:07 PM
“Speaking to BaretaNews on the basis of anonymity Thursday April 9, he intimated that a lot has changed in terms of security at the Unity Palace”
I don’t see where April 8th is mentioned. And the article about Biya being dead is quoting a third source. So where is the writer at fault?
Sunshine
April 9, 2020 at 3:51 PM
MY GRATITUDE TO MR. MBAH GODLOVE
My warm gratitude to Mr. Mbah Godlove for his hard work in bringing us news. Mr Mbah has personally stepped up to the plate, against all odds to make sure we are always informed, even when it’s a sentence of news he has to write on. At heart Mr. Mbah is thoughtful, kind and determined to take care of us, his readers. More grease to his elbows. I want to encourage Mr. Mbah to stay strong and keep up the good work.