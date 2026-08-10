A vehicle transporting an empty coffin to Chomba in Bamenda overturned on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

The accident happened along the Chomba-Mbatu road after the driver lost control on a muddy, slippery section.

The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a roadside gutter. The coffin was thrown onto the road during the crash.

Fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

However, the accident has renewed concerns over the worsening condition of the Chomba-Mbatu road.

Residents say the road has deteriorated badly since the rainy season began. They now describe several sections as increasingly dangerous for road users.

The Bamenda City Council graded and patched the road a few months ago. However, residents say the repairs have not lasted.

Several sections have since developed potholes, muddy stretches and deep gullies. Consequently, motorists and bike riders now struggle to move through the area, especially after heavy rainfall.

Residents also point to the frequent movement of heavy-duty trucks carrying sand from Chomba to Bamenda.

According to them, the constant movement of these trucks is accelerating the road’s deterioration.

They are therefore calling on the authorities to act urgently. Residents want the most dangerous sections repaired before the situation worsens.

They also want measures introduced to improve safety for motorists, bike riders and pedestrians using the Chomba-Mbatu road.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews