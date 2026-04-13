A shocking incident has unfolded in Douala, the economic heartbeat of La République, where a gendarme attached to an elite intervention unit reportedly masterminded and executed a daring armed robbery involving a Transvaal cash convoy.

According to details gathered from a confidential security document now in circulation, the suspect, identified as Bassong Youdy Gabriel, a member of the ERIGN 2 special gendarmerie unit, betrayed his mission and turned his weapon against his team during an operation meant to secure funds in transit.

The operation was supposed to transfer a staggering 900 million FCFA from Duala to Kribi. Instead, it turned into a well-coordinated heist.

Eyewitness accounts and internal reports indicate that less than an hour into the journey, confusion broke out under unclear circumstances. Seizing the moment, Bassong and an accomplice, identified as Ndjatcho Abdel, pointed their weapons at the driver and other officers. Within minutes, additional collaborators appeared, suggesting a premeditated operation.

In under five minutes, the entire sum was offloaded into waiting bags. The suspects then vanished, leaving behind stunned colleagues and a system in disarray.

The document further reveals that authorities have launched a manhunt across French Cameroun territory. Authorities have placed security units in Douala, Yaoundé, and other regions on alert. Authorities have issued orders to track, intercept, and arrest the suspects, who now pose a danger and carry weapons.

Names of other potential collaborators and residents in Douala are also under investigation, with indications that more arrests may follow.

This incident once again exposes the deep cracks within the security architecture of La République. When those entrusted with arms and state authority become the very architects of high-level crime, questions arise about discipline, loyalty, and control within the regime’s forces.

For many observers in Ambazonia, the incident is not just a robbery. It is a clear sign of a system eating itself from within.

As the regime scrambles to contain the embarrassment, the suspects remain at large, and the 900 million FCFA has disappeared into thin air.

In the streets of Douala, one message is unmistakable. The hunters have become the hunted.

Lucas Muma | BaretaNews