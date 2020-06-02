Connect with us

SONARA Reconstruction To Cost Cameroun CFA 250 Billion, Project Work Must Be Sabotage
Published

2 hours ago

on

The reconstruction of Sonara will cost at least CFA250 billion, the Ministry reveals says – Russian oil company could get the deal.

May 31, marked the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed most of “Cameroon’s” National Refining Company Sonara (Société nationale de raffinage), the country’s only refinery, the Minister of Water and Energy (Minee), Gaston Eloundou Essomba, provided some information on the project to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure. The official was speaking on the national broadcasting radio CRTV.

“I can tell you that to date, a summary study has already shown us the various options we have for the rehabilitation of this institution. Moreover, the first estimates put the cost of the work at around CFA250 billion and several companies have already expressed interest in carrying out this work,”

Mr. Eloundou Essomba did not indicate which companies are interested in rehabilitating Sonara. But it will be recalled that on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit which ended on October 24, 2019, in Sochi, Cameroun’s officials spoke with Russian oil groups. The company in charge of the reconstruction could be one of three Russian oil and gas majors already operating in Africa: Rosneft, Lukoil, and Gazprom.

Moreover, on February 6, 2020, a delegation of officials from the Russian oil operator Lukoil was received in audience in Yaoundé, by Mr. Eloundou Essomba, to continue the talks that began in Sochi.

Once started, reconstruction works are expected to last at least 12 months. This should provide enough time for Southern Cameroonians to sabotage the whole project.

