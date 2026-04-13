Another IED Explosion Hits Nkwen as Ambazonia’s Restive Capital Wakes to Fear

An early-morning explosion has once again shaken Ground Zero as residents of Bamenda woke up to the sound of a blast around Nkwen, one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs. The incident occurred this Monday, April 13, at about 6 am, behind the popular Nkwen Market in Bamenda III, a zone that has repeatedly been targeted by such attacks in recent years.

According to local sources, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device. The blast damaged goods and nearby property in the market area, but no human casualties were reported. At the time of the incident, traders and buyers had not yet begun their daily activities, sparing the area from what could have been a devastating loss of life.

Nkwen Market, located in Bamenda, the capital of Ambazonia’s North West State, has become a familiar flashpoint in the ongoing resistance war. This latest explosion adds to a growing list of similar incidents that have turned commercial spaces into zones of uncertainty and fear.

As of press time, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack. The motive behind the explosion remains unclear, leaving residents once more in speculation and anxiety as the situation at Ground Zero continues to evolve.

This incident unfolds against the backdrop of the protracted Ambazonian liberation struggle, which erupted in 2017 following systemic marginalisation by the regime in La République du Cameroun. Since then, both the North West and South West territories of Ambazonia have witnessed sustained violence, leading to thousands of deaths and massive displacement of civilians.

For the people of Bamenda, Monday’s blast is yet another reminder that, despite years of conflict, peace remains elusive and normal life hangs in the balance.

Lucas Muma | BaretaNews