Tension gripped Kumba, the commercial heartbeat of Meme State, after fearless women from Barombi Kang stormed the main gateway, bringing movement to a halt. The women, angered by a prolonged, unbearable electricity blackout, took their frustration to the streets, blocking the Kumba–Buea highway and sending a strong message to those they say have abandoned them in the dark.

For hours, the entrance into K-Town remained sealed as the women, armed with tree branches and chanting resistance songs, stood their ground. No vehicle moved in or out. The action created heavy traffic buildup along the highway, paralysing economic activity in and around the area.

Reports indicate that Barombi Kang, a key community along the Kumba–Buea stretch in Ground Zero, has been plunged into near-total darkness for months. Residents say that in the whole of 2025, electricity flashed through their homes for barely three months. Since the start of this year, the situation has worsened, with complete blackout now the norm.

The women say the hardship has gone beyond discomfort. Small businesses that feed families have collapsed. Corn mills have gone silent. Sawmills have shut down. Petty traders and local entrepreneurs now struggle to survive as the electricity supply remains cut off.

In a united voice, the women demanded immediate action. They called on the so-called electricity authorities and local administrators to restore power without delay, warning that the suffering in Barombi Kang has reached breaking point. To them, this is not just about light. It is about survival.

The protest only eased after local authorities stepped in to calm the situation. But the message from Barombi Kang is clear. The people of Ground Zero are tired of neglect, and when pushed to the wall, even the quietest voices will rise and shake the system.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews