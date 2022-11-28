Colonial Regional Vice Council President Sends Desperate Words To Yaounde Regime

Connect with us

Published

2 weeks ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

After several weeks of silence from the Fon of Bangolan, Ngoketunjia county finally speaks out, telling the regime what it must do to secure his release from the hands of FM No Pity.

Fon kelvin shom regional vice regional council President of the Northern Zone who doubles as President of the House of Chiefs was apprehended by the dreaded Ambazonian commander, FM No Pity over 2 months ago.

Earlier this Monday, November 28, Fon Kelvin shom 2 sent out a message to the French Cameroun government via a 64-second video tape.

Preferring to communicate in broken Pidgin English the traditional ruler entreated the Biya regime to free relatives of FM No Pity as a cine qua non for securing his own freedom.

At least 3 Family members of FM No Pity were whisked off by colonial soldiers in Ndop earlier this year after fruitless efforts to get hold of the dreaded military commander.

In quick response, the father of the marine force arrested the traditional ruler cum politician whose release will only be possible if his relative is set free.

