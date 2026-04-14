Liberation Movements Open Humanitarian Corridor Across Southern Cameroons as Supreme Pontiff Steps Into War-Torn Northern Zone

Separatist forces in Ground Zero, the Northern Zone of Ambazonia, commonly known as Bamenda, have announced a rare 3-day safe passage to allow Christians and well-wishers to receive what they describe as the “Pope of Peace.” Many see the move as a symbolic gesture in a land battered by years of resistance and military occupation.

Restoration forces declared a temporary ceasefire across the Northwest and Southwest territories of Ambazonia in a strongly worded communiqué jointly signed by Bar Fru Joseph Awah, representing Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience and War, and Dr Julius Nyih, speaking for the Ambazonia Governing Council. The safe passage begins at midnight on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, and runs until midday on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The statement frames the decision as a show of goodwill and respect for the Vatican, which Ambazonian leaders say has consistently stood for justice as the foundation for true peace. According to the signatories, the Catholic Church has maintained a moral voice in global conflicts, including the ongoing war in Ambazonia, where dialogue rooted in justice remains the only viable solution.

The visiting Pontiff is expected to land in La République du Cameroun on Wednesday before proceeding to Bamenda on Thursday. Bamenda, widely referred to as Ground Zero in Ambazonian circles, has remained one of the hardest-hit zones since the outbreak of the liberation struggle in 2017.

For many on Ground Zero, the visit carries deep symbolic weight. It comes at a time when the people of Southern Cameroons continue to endure displacement, insecurity, and what they describe as systemic aggression from French Cameroun forces.

The declared safe passage is expected to ease movement across major towns and villages in both the Northern and Southern Zones, offering a brief window of calm in a conflict that has reshaped daily life for millions.

Observers say this rare alignment between religious diplomacy and the Ambazonian struggle could open new conversations, even as scepticism remains high among the population over whether symbolic gestures can translate into lasting political solutions.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews