At least five people were killed in a fresh wave of gun violence that hit Bamenda, the chief city of the Northern zone, late last night. The incident adds to growing fears over persistent insecurity linked to the ongoing Ambazonian conflict.

Residents of several neighbourhoods reported prolonged and heavy gunfire, particularly in Small Mankon and Mulang. The sound of the shots reportedly echoed as far as Old Town, forcing many residents to stay indoors.

In Small Mankon, a man identified by locals as Titus was reportedly shot multiple times and died instantly. Witnesses said the attack happened suddenly, leaving no chance for rescue.

Further information later confirmed that the violence was more deadly than initially reported. Five people were killed in total during an armed attack at a drinking spot in Small Mankon. The victims included a woman, a commercial motorbike rider, a military officer, and two other civilians.

The attack comes only days after clashes between defence forces and suspected Ambazonian fighters in the Mbinfeibi neighbourhood of Bamenda II, where two fighters were reported killed during a military operation on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Despite ongoing road works and urban renewal projects across Bamenda, the security situation remains fragile. The Anglophone crisis continues to define daily life in Ambazonia’s major cities, with civilians caught between armed confrontations and living under constant fear.

By Lucas Muma