Cameroon is drifting deeper into institutional paralysis. The state shows clear signs of exhaustion. Public confidence continues to fall.

President Paul Biya turns 93 this Friday, February 13. He was born on February 13, 1933.

After more than four decades in power, the country now runs at the impulse of a weak and weary leadership.

The 2018 presidential election remains a point of deep national division. Many Cameroonians believe the vote was stolen from opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary. This legitimacy crisis continues to haunt state authority and public trust.

Decision-making has slowed to a crawl. Presidential directives known as ‘high instructions’ face open disputes from collaborators. Government action suffers from confusion and internal resistance.

Cameroon’s finances are in distress. The government survives on an unending borrowing spree. Public debt grows while social services shrink.

The PAD merchandise scanning saga continues to bleed the treasury. The country has lost billions of francs. No serious accountability has followed.

Governance norms are openly violated. Over 71 board chairpersons reportedly occupy positions illegally. Four ministers have held the same posts for more than 21 years.

Administrative stagnation is widespread. Unproductive general managers remain in office. Retired governors and senior divisional officers still exercise authority.

Infighting within government cripples state action. Dog-eat-dog battles among ministers delay policy execution. National priorities are sacrificed to personal power struggles.

The justice system is also stalled. Five batches of ENAM-trained magistrates remain without posting. The Higher Judicial Council has not convened for five years.

Six ministerial positions have remained vacant for years. Repeated promises of a new government never materialise. Institutional renewal remains a slogan.

Leadership fatigue is evident in Parliament. Aging control weakens legislative oversight.

Critical reforms remain blocked.

Beyond Yaounde, daily life grows harsher. Cameroonians face a high cost of living with low standards of living. Food prices soar while wages stagnate.

Basic utilities have become a luxury. Many households go for months without electricity or water. Good roads are rare outside a few urban centres.

Meanwhile, Biya’s inner circle continues to waste public resources. State wealth funds provide private comfort and foreign lifestyles. The suffering of the masses draws little concern.

Security crises deepen the national pain. Armed conflict persists in the Northwest and Southwest. Boko Haram incursions continue in the Far North.

Corruption, conflict, and weak leadership now define the state. Cameroon survives but barely functions. For many citizens, the nation is no longer governing. It is simply enduring.

By Lucas Muma