Inside the heavily guarded corridors of the Unity Palace in Etoudi, the regime in La République du Cameroun has been quietly working on a major constitutional overhaul. For weeks, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister of State and Secretary-General at the Presidency, has chaired high-level meetings that bring together legal experts and senior regime insiders.

Among those involved in the discussions are former Prime Minister Philemon Yang and other loyal figures in the ruling CPDM machinery. Sources say the meetings have not only focused on constitutional changes but also on possible reshuffling within government ranks. Diehard CPDM politicians are reportedly being assessed to determine who will remain in the next regime structure and who will exit the stage.

One of the central proposals under discussion is reducing the presidential term from seven to five years, with a maximum of two terms. The proposal is presented as a reform meant to limit prolonged rule in Cameroun. Observers note the irony that President Paul Biya, who has ruled for decades, now appears eager to introduce limits that would prevent future leaders from staying as long as he has.

Another sensitive area being examined is the country’s controversial electoral code. Political parties, civil society groups, and international observers have long accused the system of favouring the CPDM regime. The new discussions in Etoudi reportedly aim to review parts of the electoral framework, though critics remain sceptical that genuine reforms will emerge from a parliament overwhelmingly controlled by the ruling party.

The regime is also reportedly considering introducing stricter age limits for presidential candidates. Analysts believe this proposal could sideline several veteran political figures who might challenge the regime’s succession plans. Names often mentioned include Maurice Kamto, Issa Tchiroma, and Bello Bouba Maigari, all long-standing actors within the political arena of La République.

Perhaps the most consequential proposal is the creation of the office of Vice President, a position appointed directly by the president. Such a move would fundamentally alter the current constitutional succession process. Under the current arrangement, the Senate President temporarily assumes the presidency if it becomes vacant.

If the Vice President post becomes a reality, the power equation would shift dramatically. Many observers believe the reform could position Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh just a step away from the highest office in La République. Should President Biya appoint him as Vice President, the powerful Secretary General would instantly become the most likely successor to the ageing ruler.

The implications extend even further. The Prime Minister’s office, traditionally reserved for a figure from the British Southern Cameroons territory, would slide further down the power ladder. For many in Ambazonia, the move would represent yet another sign of the systematic marginalisation of the former Southern Cameroons within the political architecture of La République.

Several additional constitutional amendments are reportedly on the table. In the coming weeks, the proposals are expected to be introduced formally before the CPDM-dominated parliament in Yaoundé. With the ruling party controlling the majority of seats, few expect any serious resistance when the votes are eventually cast.

Across political circles in La République, speculation is already growing about the country’s future leadership. Many insiders now view Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh as the most likely candidate to emerge as the third president of Cameroun once the Biya era eventually closes.

Whether this carefully crafted political engineering will succeed remains to be seen. For now, the drama unfolding in Etoudi continues to raise questions across Ambazonia and beyond.

The big question remains.

Will Ngoh Ngoh become the next strongman of La République?

The answer will reveal itself in the days ahead.

By Lucas Muma I BaretaNews