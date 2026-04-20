Benakuma in Menchum Valley turned into a war zone late Friday night as Ambazonia Restoration Forces carried out a daring attack on a military position at Blue Pearl Hotel.

The operation unfolded around 11:45 pm when suspected Amba fighters stormed the area, targeting two elements of La République’s gendarmerie reportedly stationed at the location. Heavy gunfire ripped through the quiet town, sending residents scrambling for safety.

Local sources confirm that one gendarme officer was neutralised on the spot during the exchange, while a second officer sustained injuries and was rushed out under tight security. The exact condition of the wounded officer remains unclear.

The attack did not spare civilians. Two individuals caught in the crossfire were left with serious injuries, further exposing the growing dangers faced by ordinary citizens in Ground Zero.

Blue Pearl Hotel, once considered a safe spot within Benakuma, has now joined the long list of locations turned into military targets as the conflict deepens across Menchum County.

Residents say the incident triggered panic across the town, with many fleeing their homes as sporadic gunshots echoed into the night. By early morning, the area was placed under heavy military presence as regime forces attempted to secure the zone.

This latest strike in Benakuma adds to the escalating pattern of resistance operations across the Northern Zone, where Amba fighters continue to challenge the presence of La République forces.

From Menchum Valley to other parts of Ambazonia, the message on Ground Zero remains the same. The conflict is intensifying, and civilians continue to bear the heaviest burden.