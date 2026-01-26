A woman in her mid-30s has narrowly escaped death after a sexual assault in the Pont Vert neighbourhood of Maroua, in Cameroon’s Far North Region. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 24, 2026, when the victim was found unconscious and seriously injured in the area.

According to emergency sources, the woman was discovered lying on the ground in broad daylight in Pont Vert, a densely populated working-class neighbourhood of Maroua. She bore visible signs of physical violence and was in a critical condition at the time she was found.

Firefighters were alerted and rushed to the scene. Their rapid intervention proved decisive. Emergency responders administered first aid on the spot, stabilising the victim before she was transported by ambulance. She reportedly regained consciousness during the rescue operation, a development that medical sources say was crucial to saving her life.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the emergency unit of the Maroua Regional Hospital. Medical staff are providing both physical care and psychological support, in line with protocols for survivors of sexual violence. Hospital authorities have declined to release further details on her condition, citing respect for medical confidentiality and the dignity of the victim.

Security forces have opened an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. No arrests had been announced at the time of reporting. The incident has reignited public concern over women’s safety in urban spaces, particularly in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

Civil society organisations and women’s rights groups have condemned the attack and are calling for stronger preventive measures. They are urging authorities to reinforce security patrols, ensure swift justice, and expand support services for survivors of sexual violence.

By Lucas Muma