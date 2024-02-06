Colonial DO and Collaborators Captured by Ambazonian Freedom Fighters, Set to Spend 11 February with Resistance Forces

Reports emerging from the ground indicate a significant development in Ambazonia’s struggle for independence, as a colonial Divisional Officer (DO) and his entourage have been apprehended by Freedom Fighters.

According to sources closely connected to the colonial governor’s office in the Northern Zone, the DO of Bamenda II Local Government Area (LLGA) and his associates were intercepted on Tuesday, February 6th, near Ntubaw, a locality within Ndu Local Government Area (LGA) of Donga Mantung County. They were en route to attend a colonial event scheduled in Nkambe the following day.

A local colonial news outlet, Municipal Update, reported that the regime official, accompanied by approximately five others in a convoy, was arrested while traversing through Ntubaw towards Nkambe. Their intended purpose was to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of a newly appointed colonial Senior Divisional Officer for Donga Mantung County.

Though the exact composition of the convoy remains unclear, sources suggest that colonial soldiers were among those captured. It is anticipated that the detainees will spend the upcoming three-day lockdown weekend with freedom fighters, who are determined to prevent any colonial-sponsored activities commemorating the disbanded 11 February in Ambazonia.

The capture of the colonial officials serves as a morale boost for Ambazonian fighters across the Northern to Southern Zones, who are poised to engage colonial forces in various battlegrounds this weekend, while the civilian population observes the stay-at-home directive.

This development underscores the resilience and determination of Ambazonians in their ongoing struggle for self-determination, as they continue to resist colonial oppression and assert their right to freedom.