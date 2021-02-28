Vekovi Population in Pains Over Colonial Biya’s Military Atrocities

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Vekovi Population in Pains Over Colonial Military Atrocities

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Vekovi, a village in Bui county have been subjected to agony as a result of French Cameroun military raid.

Hundreds of Colonial soldiers stormed the locality recently where they committed several atrocities

MB learned that houses were looted and razed while unfortunate civilians were severely tortured.

The distressed population, including children and women are now seeking refuge in bushes.

The area, which is largely controlled by Ambazonia fighters has witnessed a series of attacks from colonial forces.

The residents have expressed fears that they may be killed if they return home when the forces of occupation have not left their village.

It is worth mentioning that most of them will now lack houses to stay given that their sources of shelter had been shattered by French Cameroun soldiers.

