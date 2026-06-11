Ambazonian Restoration Forces have reportedly carried out a daring attack on a colonial gendarmerie brigade in Belo, Boyo County, leaving two French Cameroun security officers dead.

Sources on the ground identified the deceased occupation forces as Gendarme Ambassa Djona and Brigade Commander Sahok Martial. The two were reportedly killed when Ambazonian fighters stormed the gendarmerie facility in Belo on Thursday amid intense gunfire.

According to local reports, the operation targeted the French Cameroun security installation in the heart of Belo, one of the most militarized localities in Boyo County. During the confrontation, both officers sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The fighters are said to have seized three service weapons from the brigade before withdrawing from the area. The raid marks yet another setback for French Cameroun’s security apparatus operating in Ambazonia despite years of military deployment across the territory.

Following the attack, tension reportedly gripped Belo as residents expressed fears of possible retaliatory military operations and the deployment of additional occupation forces into the area. Such reinforcements have often been accompanied by civilian harassment, arbitrary arrests, and heightened insecurity for local populations.

As of press time, authorities in Yaoundé had not released any official statement regarding the incident. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation, although local sources describe it as a well-coordinated operation by Ambazonian fighters.

The latest development comes amid the continued armed conflict between Ambazonian Restoration Forces and the French Cameroun military across various parts of Ground Zero, where clashes remain frequent despite repeated claims from the regime that the situation is under control.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews