BaretaNews has received deeply disturbing reports of abduction, robbery, and sexual violence allegedly carried out by colonial forces in Bamenda, North West Region. According to family testimonies and hospital records obtained by BaretaNews, a 27-year-old woman was abducted by soldiers of La République du Cameroun, robbed, and later raped.

The victim’s brother, who spoke on condition of anonymity, narrated the ordeal:

“At about 5:30 p.m. at Mile 4 Nkwen, my sister was stopped while on a motorbike. Soldiers forced her into their white Toyota Hilux, seized her ID, and drove off. They took her to an abandoned compound where she was robbed alongside other civilians. Later, their so-called ‘boss’ pulled her into a room and raped her at gunpoint. When she cried for help, he threatened to kill her.”

The family said she was released after nearly an hour, shaken and in tears, before being rushed to a hospital for urgent medical care. Consultation records and medical reports, which Bareta News has reviewed, corroborate the family’s testimony.

Eyewitnesses identified the perpetrators as members of the notorious Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR), notorious across Ambazonia for extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and sexual crimes. They were armed and dressed in standard BIR combat uniforms, operating in a white Hilux pickup truck.

This latest atrocity underscores the daily terror faced by Ambazonian civilians living under occupation. Women, in particular, have become frequent targets of harassment, abuse, and sexual violence at the hands of soldiers who act with impunity, shielded by the colonial regime in Yaoundé.

Human rights groups have consistently condemned these abuses, warning that the systematic use of sexual violence by La République du Cameroun’s military constitutes war crimes under international law.

BaretaNews calls on international organisations, humanitarian actors, and the global community to urgently intervene, amplify the voices of survivors, and hold the Biya regime accountable for its crimes against Ambazonian civilians.

By Lucas Muma