Families Mourn as Fatal Mutengene Car Crash Claims Multiple Lives

By Mbah Godlove

Tragedy struck once again on the Mutengene-Victoria highway, leaving several families in mourning after a fatal crash claimed multiple lives. The notorious stretch of road, already under scrutiny for frequent accidents, has once again proven deadly.

According to eyewitness reports, a private vehicle traveling from Douala to Victoria lost control after one of its tires burst at high speed. The driver, unable to regain control, crashed into a heavy-duty truck coming from the opposite direction.

All occupants of the smaller vehicle—identified as the driver, three adults, and two children—died on the spot. While details about the truck’s occupants remain unclear, BN has confirmed the identity of one of the deceased as Prisca Nchang, a native of Mabu in Bafut Local Government Area, Mezam County. Her family has been left devastated, as her remains and those of the other victims were transferred to the morgue pending burial arrangements.

This incident comes just two weeks after another fatal accident on the same road, which claimed two lives. Concerns over the deteriorating state of the highway continue to mount, with many blaming the lack of maintenance by authorities in Yaoundé for the frequent tragedies.

Earlier this year, Senator Charles Mbela Moki raised concerns in the national Senate over the government’s neglect of the road, but no action has since been taken. As accidents continue to rise, road users are being urged to exercise extreme caution when navigating this dangerous route.