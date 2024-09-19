Explosion Rocks Nkwen Market, Followed by Heavy Gunfire at Finance Junction

By Agbor James

Nkwen Market was thrown into chaos today after an explosive device detonated near Finance Junction, leaving several wounded and sparking a series of gunfights across the area. Eyewitness reports describe a scene of panic as security forces exchanged gunfire around key locations, including Ndamukong and Finance Junction, following the explosion.

According to sources, the blast occurred at the butcher line in Nkwen Market, wounding a young girl and a man believed to be in his 40s. The explosion has reportedly led to further casualties, though the total number of wounded and deceased is still being assessed. Local authorities have not yet issued an official statement, but the situation remains tense as security forces continue to patrol the area.

A witness on the ground, who spoke with BaretaNews, described the aftermath as terrifying: “There was chaos everywhere. People were running for their lives, and we could hear gunfire all around. It’s a total lockdown in Nkwen right now.”

This incident follows a series of recent clashes and rising tension in Bamenda, where the population has frequently been caught in the crossfire of escalating violence between armed forces and separatist fighters. The explosion and subsequent shooting underscore the volatile security situation in the region.

Details are still emerging, and BaretaNews will continue to follow the developments closely, as the community reels from yet another violent disruption. Security has been heightened, and residents are advised to remain indoors as authorities attempt to bring the situation under control.