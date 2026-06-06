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Bui County Erupts Again as La République Forces Kill Four Ambazonia Fighters in Sop

Bloodshed has once more been reported in Bui County after armed forces of La République du Cameroun launched a military raid in Sop village, leaving four Ambazonia restoration fighters dead and two others wounded.

Local sources say the attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday when regime forces reportedly tracked a group of Ambazonia fighters to a hideout in Sop. The military operation is said to have caught the fighters off guard, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire between both sides.

By the end of the confrontation, four restoration fighters had fallen. Two others reportedly sustained injuries during the battle. It remains unclear whether the wounded fighters were captured by the invading forces or managed to withdraw from the area.

Sop, located in Bui County in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia, has remained one of the strongholds of the Ambazonia resistance. The area has witnessed repeated clashes between Ambazonia Restoration Forces and troops loyal to the Yaoundé regime since the outbreak of the Ambazonian liberation struggle.

The latest incident adds to the growing list of military confrontations recorded across Bui County, a region that has endured some of the most intense fighting since the people of Ambazonia began resisting what they describe as the occupation of their homeland by La République du Cameroun.

As of the time of this report, no official statement had been released by the Yaoundé authorities regarding the operation or the reported casualties.

The identities of the fallen fighters have not yet been made public.

By Lucas Muma, BaretaNews

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