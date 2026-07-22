Five people were abducted after armed men raided Manda, Mile 4 Nkwen, in Ambazonia’s North West County.

The attackers struck a popular drinking spot on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2026. They harassed customers and demanded money.

They later forced five people away before disappearing from the area.

Meanwhile, a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Witnesses said she was shot after resisting an attempted abduction.

The incident has deepened fear across Nkwen. Residents say kidnappings, extortion, and intimidation have become more frequent.

Local sources urged greater protection for civilians. They also called for efforts to secure affected communities.

However, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the raid.

Likewise, local authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of publication.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews