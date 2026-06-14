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A self-styled prophet in Douala, Wuljung Nelson, alongside a ritualist, have been arrested in Douala on allegations linked to the possession of traditional charms and a so-called magic purse allegedly obtained from a native healer.

Prophet Wuljung Nelson, widely known among Pentecostal circles, serves as the general overseer of Miracle Centre Douala, a ministry that has, over the years, attracted large congregations and gained prominence through numerous testimonies of healing, deliverance, and miraculous interventions reportedly experienced by worshippers.

The cleric is a native of Kom in Boyo County, Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons. His rise within the evangelical movement has earned him considerable recognition both in Southern Cameroons and among members of the diaspora.

Sources further indicate that the prophet is the younger brother of several influential Southern Cameroonians currently based in the United Kingdom, a revelation that has drawn even greater public attention to the unfolding affair.

Since news of the arrest emerged, social media platforms have been flooded with intense reactions, with many Southern Cameroonians and observers questioning the nature of the miracles associated with the ministry. The allegations have reignited longstanding debates surrounding the authenticity of certain miracle claims often made by charismatic religious leaders across the region.

For many followers and critics alike, the central question remains whether the reported miracles were genuine manifestations of divine power or whether other unexplained influences were involved.

As investigations continue, authorities in La République have yet to provide comprehensive details regarding the allegations. Meanwhile, members of the public remain on edge, awaiting official findings that could either clear the prophet’s name or deepen the controversy surrounding one of the most talked-about religious figures from the Northern Zone in recent times.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews   

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