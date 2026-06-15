Women in Tombel County, located in the Fako-Meme axis of Southern Cameroons, have taken to the streets in a rare show of anger and frustration to denounce the alarming rise in the consumption and sale of hard drugs within their community.

The women marched through the town and visited several offices of the colonial administration, including the Tombel police station, where they demanded immediate and decisive action against drug dealers and consumers who had turned the community into a breeding ground for delinquency and lawlessness.

Speaking during the protest, the women lamented that drug abuse has become one of the greatest threats facing young people in Tombel. According to them, many youths have fallen victim to dangerous substances that are gradually destroying their lives, families, and the moral fabric of society.

One of the protesting mothers expressed deep concern over the changing behaviour of young people in the community, stating that many children no longer show respect to parents and elders.

“Our children now challenge us when we speak to them. They have become a nuisance in society,” she lamented, blaming the growing drug culture for the collapse of discipline among the younger generation.

The women further accused some law enforcement officials of failing to adequately address the problem. They alleged that individuals arrested for drug-related offences often regain their freedom shortly afterwards, reportedly through acts of bribery and corruption.

The protesters called on the police, gendarmerie, and other authorities operating in the area to intensify efforts against drug trafficking networks and ensure that offenders face the full consequences of their actions.

Describing the situation as a ticking social time bomb, the women urged community leaders, parents, and local authorities to work together to rescue the youth, restore discipline, and protect future generations from the devastating impact of hard drugs.

The demonstration reflects growing concerns across Southern Cameroons over the increasing penetration of illicit drugs into local communities, a phenomenon many observers say is fuelling crime, school dropout rates, family breakdowns, and youth violence.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews