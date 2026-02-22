Four soldiers of La République du Cameroun have been neutralised in Ikata, a locality along the Muyuka–Munyenge road in Fako County, according to claims by the Ambazonia Mountain Lion Force.

The operation was reportedly led by Field Marshal Sky, commander of the Mountain Lion Force. The group says it carried out a targeted assault against what it described as occupational forces stationed in the area.

Sources on the ground indicate that Ambazonia fighters moved into Ikata earlier this February following reports of increased military presence and alleged infiltration of the civilian population. Tensions escalated into open confrontation, resulting in the neutralisation of four regime soldiers on the spot.

Two other soldiers were reportedly captured during the exchange. The Mountain Lion Force claims the detained soldiers are now providing intelligence. The group further stated that a significant cache of weapons was seized during the operation and is currently under its control.

Ikata has, in recent months, witnessed a heavy deployment of regime forces. Local accounts accuse the soldiers of attempting to weaken resistance by influencing youths and women to abandon the struggle. There have also been allegations of arbitrary arrests, intimidation, and abuses against civilians.

Residents say the growing presence of the military created fear and instability within the community. According to sources aligned with the Mountain Lion Force, the latest operation was ordered in response to what they described as mounting atrocities against civilians.

Following the confrontation, electricity supply to Ikata was cut off. It remains unclear whether the outage is directly linked to the clashes. Villagers have appealed for the urgent restoration of power, as daily life has been severely disrupted.

The situation in Ikata highlights the continuing volatility along the Muyuka–Munyenge axis, a stretch that has repeatedly witnessed confrontations between Ambazonia fighters and regime forces. As tensions persist, civilians remain caught in the middle, bearing the weight of an unresolved conflict.

