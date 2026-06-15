A fresh wave of violence has once again shaken Bamenda, the capital of Mezam County in Ambazonia, after a young man was shot dead on Sunday night by unidentified armed men.

According to local sources, the victim was attacked behind Che Street in Bamenda II after being allegedly trailed by gunmen while driving. Witnesses say the assailants opened fire on the vehicle, leaving the young man critically wounded.

Residents in the area reportedly rushed to the scene and made frantic efforts to save his life by transporting him to a nearby health facility. However, medical personnel later confirmed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear, and the identity of both the attackers and the victim had not been officially established at the time of this report. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and no motive has yet emerged.

The latest killing adds to the growing list of targeted assassinations and unexplained shootings that continue to plague Bamenda and other parts of Ground Zero. As the conflict in Ambazonia enters another difficult phase, civilians remain trapped between fear, uncertainty and escalating insecurity.

Residents have increasingly expressed concerns over the persistent wave of violence that continues to claim lives across Mezam County and neighbouring counties, with many calling for greater protection of civilians caught in the midst of the protracted conflict.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews