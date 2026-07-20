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Women in Wotutu, Fako County, have intensified efforts to protect their community from the growing abuse of hard drugs among young people.

On Monday, the women staged a peaceful protest. They urged the colonial administration to end the circulation of dangerous drugs in Wotutu without delay.

According to the women, drug abuse continues to destroy the future of many youths. They said the crisis has fueled indiscipline, crime, and social decay across the community.

Beyond the demonstration, the women took action. They identified drug users’ hideouts and destroyed several of the locations used for drug activities.

Meanwhile, the Wotutu protest reflects a wider movement across Fako and other parts of Southern Cameroons. Women have continued to rise in defense of their communities against the spread of hard drugs.

Furthermore, they have repeatedly called on the authorities to enforce existing measures and dismantle drug networks operating in their communities.

Although the Yaoundé regime announced restrictions on the importation and circulation of such drugs, residents say illegal supplies remain available in many communities across Ambazonia.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews

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