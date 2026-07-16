Residents of Diche II in Widikum, Momo County, have started repairing their own roads. They acted after years of abandonment by the French Cameroun regime.

Using basic tools and voluntary labour, the villagers have restored damaged road sections. As a result, access to hospitals, schools, and markets has slowly improved.

Meanwhile, Diche II still suffers a severe electricity crisis. Consequently, families and businesses continue to struggle without stable power.

Ndum Renne, Founding Director of Winners Empire Foundation and a committed voice for the Ambazonia people, has called for urgent humanitarian support. He praised the community’s resilience despite years of neglect.

Furthermore, Renne said the villagers’ determination reflects their strong desire for development and dignity. However, he stressed they cannot overcome these challenges alone.

“Their struggle is real. They picked up tools to repair their own roads. That proves how desperately they need development,” Renne said.

Finally, Renne urged humanitarian organisations and relevant stakeholders to intervene without delay. He insisted Diche II deserves reliable roads, electricity, and essential services after years of systematic neglect.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews