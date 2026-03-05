A dark cloud of grief has descended on Bamessing village in Ngoketunjia County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia, after a devastating house fire claimed the lives of three innocent children.

Local sources say the heartbreaking incident occurred on March 5, 2026, when a family home suddenly went up in flames. The victims, two boys and their sister, were all from the same household. As the fire rapidly engulfed the building, the children reportedly became trapped inside with no possibility of escape.

Witnesses in the community say desperate attempts to reach the children were unsuccessful as the flames consumed the house within a short time. By the time the fire was brought under control, the lifeless bodies of the three minors were discovered inside the burnt structure, badly charred by the intense heat.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear at this stage. Local authorities are expected to launch an investigation to determine how the deadly blaze started and why it spread so quickly.

The tragedy has left the small Bamessing community shaken. Eyewitnesses recount the heartbreaking moment when the children’s mother arrived at the scene and collapsed repeatedly after realising that her three children had perished in the flames.

Across Bamessing and neighbouring communities in Ngoketunjia County, residents have expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Many say the incident has plunged the entire village into mourning as the community struggles to come to terms with the painful loss of three young lives in such a tragic manner.

