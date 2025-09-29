The so-called opposition landscape of La République du Cameroun has once again exposed its emptiness. Ateki Seta Caxton bowed out of the presidential race on Friday, September 27, 2025, even before official campaigns kicked off on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Just two days later, Barrister Akere Muna, who had staged a campaign launch in Tiko on Saturday, September 27, abruptly withdrew on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Both men have now thrown their weight behind Bello Bouba Maigari, a relic of the Yaoundé establishment.

For Ambazonia, this entire episode is nothing but confirmation that the colonial political game has nothing to offer our people. The betrayal did not begin this weekend; it started the very moment Akere and Ateki chose to contest in La République’s elections. By entering a rigged process that excludes the voices of Southern Cameroons, they already showed that their ambitions were never about liberation but about survival within a corrupt system.

Ateki’s withdrawal before campaigns could even begin reveals the weakness of his political footing. In contrast, Akere’s dramatic exit just 24 hours after his campaign launch only exposes the hollowness of his project. These are not acts of “statesmanship” or “unity”. They are signs of capitulation, men scrambling to remain relevant in the colonial chessboard of Yaoundé.

Ambazonia is not on the ballot of October 13. Our people are not lining up behind colonial politicians, whether dressed in opposition or regime colours. Our struggle is not about who occupies Etoudi; it is about ending decades of annexation, killings, imprisonment, and the erasure of our identity.

By endorsing Bello Bouba Maigari, Akere and Ateki have sealed their place among collaborators. Their decision changes nothing for Ambazonia. While Yaoundé celebrates false unity, Ambazonians remain committed to the only path that matters: the fight for freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

By Lucas Muma