Prof. Victor Julius Ngoh Breaks Silence, Endorses Issa Tchiroma: A Turning Point in Cameroon’s Politics

By Mark Bareta, CEO BaretaNews

Cameroon’s political landscape was rocked on September 28, 2025, when Professor Victor Julius Ngoh, one of the country’s most respected historians, made a bold and unexpected declaration: he is throwing his weight behind Issa Tchiroma, candidate of the FSNC, in the upcoming October 12 presidential election.

For decades, Prof. Ngoh has been known for his sharp political analysis and academic rigour, but also for his perceived proximity to the ruling CPDM. Many assumed he would remain silent or quietly toe the line as Cameroon heads into one of the most crucial elections in its history. Instead, he chose defiance, openly denouncing the failures of the CPDM regime and calling Cameroonians to rally behind what he calls “the People’s Platform”.

“The CPDM has failed for 43 years”

In his statement, Prof. Ngoh lamented the country’s steady decline under the Biya regime:

Corruption at every level

Large-scale embezzlement of public funds

Negative tribalism

Government’s inability to meet essential needs or guarantee security

For a man who once sympathised with the system to speak so bluntly is a political earthquake. Prof. Ngoh left the CPDM in 2015, and his current position is a culmination of years of quiet but consistent critique. He is now saying openly what millions of Cameroonians whisper daily: that the regime has overstayed its welcome and has nothing new to offer.

The Opposition’s Failure

Prof. Ngoh also criticized the 11 opposition candidates who failed to agree on a single, consensual candidate despite the overwhelming desire for change among the people. Their disunity, he argues, plays directly into the hands of the CPDM, which thrives on fragmentation and confusion within the opposition.

To counter this, the Union for Change 2025 was formed, bringing together more than 60 parties, civil society groups, and associations. This coalition produced a reformist platform calling for:

A 3-to-5-year transition period ,

Constitutional and institutional reforms ,

Resolution of the Anglophone crisis ,

And a stronger fight against Boko Haram in the Far North.

Out of the 11 opposition leaders, only Issa Tchiroma answered the call, accepted the platform, and pledged before Cameroonians to respect it. Prof. Ngoh sees this as the birth of a new political consensus—the People’s Platform.

“Call it black when it is black” – Ngoh speaks to BaretaNews

In a direct conversation with BaretaNews after his declaration, Prof. Ngoh was unapologetic.

When asked if he was surprised by the reactions, he said:

“Are you surprised? So you never knew of my critical and objective assessment of politics even when I was, for a short period, a militant of the CPDM which I left in 2015?”

He confirmed that many Cameroonians have reacted positively:

“There has been overwhelming approval and support and many have said my analysis has made them vote for Issa Tchiroma.”

Yet, he acknowledged the dangers:

“They will definitely come and I have been advised to be very careful.”

On accusations of being pro-government, his answer was cutting:

“The problem with some Cameroonians like you is that you don’t want somebody to be objective and frank: call it black when it is black and white when it is white. You want that if you support A and he does something wrong, you should say he is right. That is not how I was brought up.”

This is the essence of Prof. Ngoh’s political stance—truth over blind loyalty, principle over opportunism.

Why Issa Tchiroma?

Many Cameroonians are scratching their heads. Why would Prof. Ngoh, an academic giant, choose Issa Tchiroma—a man who once served in the Biya regime and whose political history is controversial?

Ngoh answers this himself: Tchiroma is not a saint, but there are no saints in Cameroonian politics. What makes him different is his honesty to admit past mistakes and his humility to apologize.

Ngoh draws a biblical analogy: Saul the persecutor became Paul, the pillar of Christianity. Could Issa Tchiroma, once a servant of the regime, now become the vessel of change? Ngoh believes so.

Politically, this is strategic: Issa Tchiroma is the only opposition leader who has embraced the People’s Platform. Whether out of conviction or political calculation, this move gives Cameroonians a rallying point. In a fragmented field, Ngoh argues, he is the only viable alternative to CPDM dominance.

What this means for 2025

Prof. Ngoh’s declaration has several implications:

It breaks the myth of CPDM intellectual monopoly – For decades, prominent academics and elites have sided with the regime. Ngoh’s defection sends a message that even insiders are fed up. It forces the opposition to rethink strategy – His endorsement of Issa Tchiroma may pressure other parties and voters to rally behind a single opposition candidate. It exposes the risks of speaking out – Ngoh himself admitted he has been warned to “be very careful.” His courage highlights the suffocating climate of fear under the regime. It challenges the people directly – If a man of his background can take a public stand, what excuse remains for ordinary Cameroonians to stay silent?

A Call to Cameroonians

This is bigger than Prof. Ngoh. Bigger than Issa Tchiroma. This is about whether Cameroonians are ready to seize their future or continue outsourcing their destiny to a system that has failed them for 43 years.

Prof. Ngoh’s courage should ignite a new political consciousness. Neutrality is no longer an option. As he put it, “call it black when it is black and white when it is white.”

Cameroon is at a crossroads. Either we form a Coalition of Voters—as Ngoh suggests—to reclaim our future, or we resign ourselves to endless cycles of corruption, violence, and hopelessness.

History is watching. The question remains: