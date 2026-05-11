Fear and tension gripped the Mile 18-Bomaka neighbourhood in Buea, capital of Ambazonia’s Fako County, after a civilian was shot dead in the early hours of Monday, May 11, 2026.

According to local residents, several gunshots rang out across the Mile 18 axis before frightened inhabitants later discovered a man lying helpless in a pool of blood. Witnesses said the victim was still struggling for survival when residents rushed toward the scene, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries before any form of assistance could arrive.

The identity of the deceased had not yet been made public at the time of this report.

Local sources told BaretaNews that armed men suspected to be Ambazonia fighters were seen operating around the area shortly before the shooting. Residents claimed the attackers opened fire repeatedly, throwing the neighbourhood into panic as many civilians scampered for safety.

The latest killing once more highlights the worsening insecurity across Ground Zero, particularly in Buea and surrounding localities, where civilians continue to find themselves trapped between the violence of the ongoing conflict and the increasing militarisation of communities.

Monday’s incident left many inhabitants of Mile 18 and Bomaka shaken, with some residents expressing fears over the growing circulation of armed groups around civilian neighbourhoods. Businesses in parts of the area reportedly opened late as tension remained high throughout the morning.

Neither the colonial administration in Buea nor occupation forces loyal to the Yaoundé regime had officially commented on the incident by press time.

The killing adds to the long list of unresolved civilian deaths recorded across Ambazonia as the conflict between Ambazonia restoration forces and the French Cameroun regime continues to exact a devastating toll on local populations.