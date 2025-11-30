Ambazonia Forces Ambush Claims Lives of Two Gendarmes in Bamenda

By James Agbor, BaretaNews

In a bold operation highlighting the ongoing resistance in Southern Cameroons Northern Zone, two gendarmes were killed in an ambush by Ambazonia Forces in Bamenda on Sunday. Reports confirm that the truck they were driving was targeted with an improvised landmine planted along the road near Menteh Baptist Church in the Mile Four neighborhood.

The explosion occurred in broad daylight, completely destroying the vehicle and eliminating the two officers. No civilians were reported injured, and the area was secured amid the operation’s success. This action underscores the determination of Ambazonia Forces in confronting occupying forces in the Southern Cameroons.

Shortly after the ambush, a reconnaissance team from the gendarmerie arrived at the scene, guns blazing in a desperate attempt to respond. BaretaNews is following developments and will provide more details as they emerge from credible sources.

Update: Gunfire Echoes Through Kumbo

In a related escalation, heavy gunfire has been reported resounding through various parts of Kumbo, the second-largest town in the Northern Zone. Residents noted intense exchanges of automatic weapons fire beginning late Sunday afternoon, leading many to take cover. Initial accounts point to clashes between security forces and Ambazonia fighters.

Authorities have not released any statements on the Kumbo events, but the proximity in timing to the Bamenda ambush suggests coordinated efforts in the region. BaretaNews advises residents to remain vigilant and rely on trusted updates as the situation unfolds.

This surge in activity reflects the unyielding push for independence in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, where the fight for Ambazonia continues unabated. Stay informed for further reports.