Family members and an opposition lawyer have said this morning, Monday, December 1, 2025, that Anicet Ekane died while in the custody of La Republique du Cameroun.

Ekane is the president of the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM).

Ekane was arrested in the weeks after the October 12 presidential election.

He had publicly declared his support for Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who disputes the official result.

The initial report of his death was circulated by Barrister Emmanuel Simh and picked up widely on social media and by local outlets.

But the situation is contested.

Ekane’s lawyers and close family issued statements over recent days saying he was alive and receiving treatment. They urged calm and demanded proof from authorities.

Ekane’s arrest and detention came amid a larger wave of arrests of opposition figures.

Authorities say the detentions are aimed at preventing violence after contested election results. Opposition parties say the arrests amount to political repression.

Human rights groups and legal teams have called for independent verification of Ekane’s condition and for transparent information on the circumstances of his detention. They have demanded access to him or his medical records.

At this writing, corroborating documentation from official government sources is not publicly available.

Journalists and lawyers continue to seek confirmation from detention authorities and medical facilities about the cause and exact time of death.

What happens next will shape the country’s tense post-election landscape.

Calls for independent investigations and for respect of legal process are growing louder at home and abroad.

By Lucas Muma