As French Cameroun Fools Diplomats, The War Rages On

I got a distress call yesterday from some fellows in Menchum Valley. They were raising alarm that nearly a dozen miltary vehicles were heading into Benakuma. They feared it could be a punitive expedition as has been reported previously in other towns and villages..

Such was to be expected anyway. Last week, Ambazonia fighters ambushed a military convoy escorting the SDO en route to Benakuma. He was on mission to commission the new DO for Menchum Valley Sub Division.

But in a daring attack, non state gun men opened fire killing a soldier with a head shot. Other soldiers were wounded. Two journalists on the trip (including The Voice reporter) were wounded.

