Ambazonian Blind, Visually Impaired Observe International White Cane Day Amidst Freedom War.

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonians with visual impairment have joined the peers world over to observe the 2022 edition of the international day of the white cane.

The white cane, BN understands serves as a symbol of freedom and independence to the blind and low vision.

This 2022 however, thousands of blind and visually impaired arising awareness not only for their rights to be respected by road users but also the identity as Ambazonians who need protection and humanitarian assistance.

This is because, while many of them have died in gun exchanges, others have been killed by colonial soldiers right in their houses, most of them have equally been living below the poverty line of less than five dollars a day as a result of the ongoing war of independence. Most of them who were succeeding and providing for their families have become beggars as humanitarian assistance schemes remain not inclusive.

The cry of this group of Ambazonians as they commemorate the international white cane day, Saturday October 15, is that road users should respect their right to move freely and independently.