ASRTV Schedules High-Profile Interview with U.S. Policy Expert Michael Rubin

Ambazonia State Radio and Television (ASRTV) has announced a special live interview featuring American policy expert Dr. Michael Rubin, in what is being seen as a notable moment of international engagement on the Ambazonian issue.

The programme, scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026, will air at 9:00 PM Ambazonia time and is expected to draw a global audience, with adjusted broadcast times across Europe and North America. ASRTV confirmed that the interview will be streamed عبر its digital platforms, expanding access beyond traditional satellite transmission.

Dr. Rubin, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official, is widely regarded for his work on international security and foreign policy. His research spans Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and broader diplomatic affairs. His appearance on ASRTV is likely to generate discussion among analysts and observers, particularly given his background within U.S. policy circles.

The interview will be hosted by Rev. Dr. Victor Mbai Njei, Chief Spiritual Advisor of Friends of Ambazonia Inc., who is expected to guide the conversation around issues of international diplomacy and the ongoing Ambazonian situation. Joining the discussion are Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita, President and CEO of the organisation, and Ma Dorothy Ngwa, its Vice President.

While details of the discussion topics have not been fully disclosed, the panel is anticipated to address questions relating to international recognition, diplomatic strategy, and the broader geopolitical context surrounding Ambazonia.

In recent years, ASRTV has continued to expand its role as a key media platform for Ambazonian perspectives, using both broadcast and online channels to reach a growing global audience. The upcoming interview reflects ongoing efforts to engage international voices and bring wider attention to the situation.

The event comes at a time when discussions around Ambazonia remain active within advocacy groups and sections of the international policy community. Observers say appearances by figures such as Dr. Rubin may contribute to shaping external understanding of the conflict and its implications.

ASRTV has encouraged viewers to tune in live or follow updates through its official platforms. BaretaNews will provide coverage and key takeaways from the broadcast.