A highly confidential security meeting is currently underway at the Presidential Palace in Yaoundé, convened under the direct instructions of Paul Biya. According to information reaching our newsroom from sources within the presidency, the meeting is being chaired by the Director of the Civil Cabinet, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo.

Biya instructs Director of Civil Cabinet to hold urgent security meeting

 

The emergency session reportedly brings together top military and intelligence officials to discuss the rising tension across the national territory, particularly following growing civil unrest and public dissatisfaction over recent political developments.

Observers describe such meetings as a familiar tactic used by the Biya regime to tighten its grip on power. Each time the regime feels threatened, the security apparatus is deployed to intimidate citizens, silence dissent, and prevent peaceful expressions of discontent.

Many fear that new orders could be issued to the defence and security forces to increase patrols, impose curfews, and carry out arbitrary arrests under the pretext of maintaining public order. The population, however, continues to call for justice, transparency, and respect for democratic freedoms rather than military repression.
As the situation unfolds, citizens remain on high alert, while the corridors of Etoudi echo once again with decisions that could determine the fate of a nation on edge.

By Lucas Muma

