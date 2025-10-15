The panic-stricken government of La République du Cameroun has once again taken to the press in a desperate bid to calm growing unrest across its territory, following the October 12 presidential election whose results remain shrouded in controversy and public outrage.

In a late communiqué signed by René Emmanuel Sadi, Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Yaoundé appealed for “maturity, responsibility, and calm,” citing legal procedures for vote counting and the eventual proclamation of results by the Constitutional Council. The statement, however, betrays the government’s mounting anxiety as protests and spontaneous skirmishes continue to erupt across major cities, including Douala V (Bonamoussadi), Dschang, Limbe, Garoua, and Maroua.

Reports reaching our newsroom indicate that La République’s forces have been deployed in large numbers, using armoured vehicles and live ammunition to disperse angry crowds demanding that their votes be respected. Several sources describe scenes of panic, with barricades, burning tyres, and the firing of tear gas as civilians resist military intimidation.

Despite repeated attempts by the regime to impose calm through press statements and threats of legal consequences, the population appears defiant. Citizens have vowed to protect what they call “the real victory of the people,” amidst widespread allegations that the authorities are buying time to manipulate results in favour of the ruling elite.

Meanwhile, multiple leaks within the security apparatus suggest that some elements of the defence and security forces have begun sending congratulatory messages to Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who many believe emerged victorious in the polls. This internal division underscores a deepening crisis of confidence within the regime’s own ranks, as soldiers and officers question the legitimacy of continued repression against unarmed civilians.

As the countdown to the Constitutional Council’s proclamation continues, La République du Cameroun stands on the edge of a political volcano. The government’s reliance on force and censorship, rather than transparency and accountability, appears to be fueling, not calming, the storm.

By Lucas Muma