Ambazonians Observe 40th Anniversary Of Colonial New Deal Regime In Agony
Published

1 week ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Sunday, October 6 has not been an ordinary day for Ambazonians as memories of Biya’s 40 years of assimilation feel their minds.

Paul Biya became the second President of La République du Cameroun in 1982 with a clear mandate to assimilate Ambazonians.

2 years after taking power from Amadou Ahidjo who had ruled the country with an iron fist for over 22 years, Mr. Biya unapologetically changed the country’s name from the United Republic to La République du Cameroun; the name she had been baptized with by France at independence.

For 40 years, access to healthcare, education, and roads has remained nightmarish with a majority of Ambazonians living below the poverty line of less than 1 dollar a day.

The situation has been worsened by an ongoing armed conflict that has claimed over 30.000 lives and rendered over a million displaced.

While sellouts such as Paul Atanga Nji, and Elvis Ngole Ngole were busy celebrating their master’s 40th anniversary, Ambazonians on their part were grieving as denizens continue to die of stray bullets across Ambazonia.

It has thus been a sad day for millions of Ambazonians who continue to reflect on means of liberating themselves from the carnage of the new deal regime.

